Red Gerard Headlines Three Americans Who Advance to Slopestyle Final

Julia Marino's silver medal might not be the only piece of slopestyle hardware that Team USA earns at the Beijing Games.

Americans Chris Corning, Sean FitzSimons and Red Gerard advanced to the men's slopestyle final by finishing in the top 12 of the qualification round on Sunday morning.

While Gerard is the reigning Olympic champion in the event, it was FitzSimons who had the best run among the Americans. FitzSimons, who is making his Olympic debut, finished with the third-best run overall with a score of 78.76.

Meanwhile, Gerard began his Olympic slopestyle title defense with the fifth-best run of 78.20.

FitzSimons and Gerard both qualified off of their first runs, but Corning used his second run to advance. Corning, who placed fourth in big air and 17th in slopestyle at the 2018 PyeongChang Games, followed up his 48.48 first run with a 69.30, earning an 11th-place finish.

The other American in the event, Dusty Henricksen, missed the cut while finishing 17th.

The best score of the round came from China's Su Yiming, who posted an 86.80.

Two-time reigning slopestyle bronze medalist Mark McMorris from Canada finished second with an 83.30. Canada and the United States are the only countries with three slopestyle finalists, as Canadians Sebastien Toutant (eighth place) and Max Parrot (10th) also qualified.

The men's slopestyle final is set for Sunday night at 11 p.m. ET.