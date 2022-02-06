Ridgefield's Tucker West Finishes 13th in Luge

Tucker West, of Ridgefield, finished in 13th place in luge at the 2022 Winter Olympics on Sunday night.

West clocked a total time of 3:52.360 at the men's race. He stood in 11th place entering the final evening, but two wall touches early in the third heat dropped him several spots.

“It’s disappointing for sure,” West told USA Luge. “But there’s still gratitude to be here, gratitude to represent the country for the third time in a row. It stings now. It probably comes off as a downer now, but I think later in life, I’ll definitely look back on this with fond memories."

West's teammates Chris Mazdzer finished in eighth place and Jonny Gustafson came in 19th.

West said it's unclear if this is his last games, but he's still gained a lot regardless.

“Luge has taken me to all corners of the world. I’ve met a lot of great people. Seen a lot of great competitors and have grown as a person over the years. Whether this is my last games or not I haven’t quite decided but I’ll take a lot out of this. It won’t be an Olympic medal this time, but there’s still a lot to be gained," West told USA Luge.

West finished 22nd in Sochi in 2014 and then finished 26th in PyongChang in 2018.