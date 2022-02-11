Roxbury Native Lindsey Jacobellis Wins Gold With Teammate in Mixed Team Snowboard Cross

Connecticut native Lindsey Jacobellis has won gold with teammate Nick Baumgartner in the mixed team snowboard cross.

Baumgartner finished first during the men's heat and Jacobellis sealed the win finishing first as well, giving Jacobellis her second snowboard cross gold and Baumgartner his first Olympic medal.

Mixed team snowboard cross made its Olympic debut at the 2022 Beijing Games and Team USA won the first-ever gold medal in the event.

Italy came in quickly behind winning silver, and Canada finished third to claim bronze.

Jacobellis won Team USA's first gold medal a couple of days ago in the women’s snowboard cross final.