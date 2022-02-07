2022 Winter Olympics

Southport's Mac Forehand Qualifies for Freeski Big Air Final in Event's Olympic Debut

Three Americans qualified for the freeski big air final in the event’s Olympic debut and one of them is Mac Forehand, of Southport.

Only 12 of 31 athletes with the highest scores from two of their three runs made it through. 

Forehand took eighth place with a 171.00 score. This is his first Olympics.

Freeski big air opened its Olympic competition Monday at the world’s first permanent, city-based big air facility, the Associated Press reports. It is a repurposed steel mill.

