Suffield's Emily Sweeney Does Not Advance to Fourth Run in Women's Luge

Emily Sweeney needed to come in in the top 20 Tuesday morning to advance to the final run for women’s luge in the 2022 Winter Olympics, but that was not to be.

Sweeney returned for her second Olympics after a horrific crash on her final run in PyongChang in 2018, breaking her neck and back.

On Monday, Sweeney, who grew up in Suffield, had a good first run and was in 10th place, her highest position ever at an Olympics.

But, during her second run, she was thrown from her sled after rolling to one side as she came to turns 13 through 16. She was able to hold on to the sled through the finish line.

She was not hurt and was back to compete on Tuesday.

She came in 26th in the standings.

Don’t miss the most exciting moments of the Winter Olympics in Beijing! Sign up for our Olympics newsletter.