Team USA Looks to Grab Women's 500m Medal in Speed Skating

Team USA hasn't won a medal in speed skating women's 500m since the 1994 Lillehammer Games when American Bonnie Blair won her third gold in the event.

Three American's will look to change that at the Beijing Games.

Here's everything you need to know about the 500m, who to watch and more:

When is the women's 500m?

The speed skating women's 500m gets underway Sunday at 8:56 a.m. ET.

How do I watch the 500m?

Which Americans should I watch in the 500m?

American Erin Jackson will make her 2022 Winter Olympic debut on Sunday in the women's 500m alongside fellow Americans Brittany Bowe and Kimi Goetz.

Jackson made the U.S. Olympic team in 2018 and is not in the runnings to medal in the event.

"I perform better under pressure," Jackson said before the Olympics. "When it's a high pressure situation like Olympic Trials or the Olympics, I'm kind of feeding off of that energy.

"I just feel ready."

Bowe won the 500m competition at U.S. Trials, but her primary distances are the 1000m and 1500m. Jackson slipped during her trial run and finished third, which was not an automatic bid. Bowe gave up her spot for Jackson to compete, but the U.S. eventually gained a third qualifier, so Bowe is able to skate.