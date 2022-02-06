Jaelin Kauf Wins Silver Medal in Women's Moguls Final

Jaelin Kauf has captured a silver medal for Team USA.

The freestyle skier finished second in the women’s moguls final Sunday morning at the 2022 Winter Olympics, giving Team USA its second silver medal in Beijing.

Australia's Jakara Anthony won gold in the competition with a total score of 83.09. ROC’s Anastasiia Smirnova finished third and took home bronze.

Kauf’s American teammate Olivia Giaccio also finished in the top six of the moguls final.

Team USA freestyle skiers Hannah Soar and Kai Owens qualified for the final 12 spots in women’s moguls finals before being eliminated.

Kauf is the first American to medal in women's moguls since Hannah Kearney in 2014.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.