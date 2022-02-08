Watch: Team USA's Colby Stevenson Wins First-Ever Silver Medal in Men's Big Air

Team USA’s Colby Stevenson has won the first-ever men's big air silver medal with a total score of 183.00.

After a disappointing first run of 34.75, Stevenson nailed his second and third efforts, bringing him to 2nd.

Norway's Birk Ruud won gold with a total score of 187.75, after a solid first run score of 95.75. Norway has now collected nine medals — tied with Sweden for four golds — which puts them one medal behind the ROC for the lead in total medals at this year's Games.

Sweden's Henrik Harlaut won bronze with a total score of 178.25, the country’s seventh medal of the Olympics.

American Alex Hall finished in eighth place with a score of 160.75 and teammate Mac Forehand finished 11th with a score of 80.25