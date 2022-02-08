Freeski Big Air

Watch: Team USA's Colby Stevenson Wins First-Ever Silver Medal in Men's Big Air

After a disappointing first run of 34.75, Stevenson nailed his second and third efforts, bringing him to 2nd

By Marsha Green

Team USA’s Colby Stevenson has won the first-ever men's big air silver medal with a total score of 183.00.

After a disappointing first run of 34.75, Stevenson nailed his second and third efforts, bringing him to 2nd.

Norway's Birk Ruud won gold with a total score of 187.75, after a solid first run score of 95.75. Norway has now collected nine medals — tied with Sweden for four golds — which puts them one medal behind the ROC for the lead in total medals at this year's Games.

Sweden's Henrik Harlaut won bronze with a total score of 178.25, the country’s seventh medal of the Olympics.

American Alex Hall finished in eighth place with a score of 160.75 and teammate Mac Forehand finished 11th with a score of 80.25

my new favorite olympian Feb 2

Freeskier Colby Stevenson Missed Brain Damage by a Millimeter. Here's How He Got Back in Action

Winter Olympics Jan 27

2022 Winter Olympians Describe Their Near-Death Experiences

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

This article tagged under:

Freeski Big AirTeam USABeijing 2022 Winter Olympicscolby stevensonAlex Hall
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us