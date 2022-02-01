the torch

Here's How to Watch the 2022 Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony

The 2022 Winter Olympics begin with the Opening Ceremony on Feb. 4

By Max Molski

After a mesmerizing display in 2008, what will Beijing have in store for the 2022 Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony?

The Games are back at the Beijing National Stadium 14 years after the unforgettable Opening Ceremony for the 2008 Summer Olympics. Now, athletes from 91 countries are heading to the Winter Olympics, beginning with the Opening Ceremony at the Bird’s Nest. Coverage of the 2022 Olympics Opening Ceremony will begin at 6:30 a.m. ET on Friday, Feb. 4, on NBC and Peacock.

Following the morning’s live coverage, a special edition of “TODAY” will air from 9-11 a.m. ET featuring Opening Ceremony reactions and interviews with Team USA athletes. NBC and Peacock will show highlights of the Opening Ceremony from 12-3 p.m. ET and will also air an enhanced presentation from 8-11 p.m. ET on Friday. 

The primetime broadcast will have an increased focus on Team USA athletes along with the ceremony’s performances, Parade of Nations and more.

The 2022 Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony can be streamed on Peacock, NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app. The Opening Ceremony can also be viewed on fuboTV (free trial).

