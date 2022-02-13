Alpine skiing

Men's Giant Slalom Delayed Due To Snow, Poor Visibility

 The Men’s Giant Slalom event at the Winter Olympics has been postponed until at least 2 a.m. because of snow and poor visibility. Here’s what we know

By Julia Elbaba

River Radamus of the United States competes in the first run of the Men's Giant Slalom during the 2022 Winter Olympics at the Yanqing National Alpine Skiing Centre in Yanqing, China on Feb. 13, 2022.
JEFF PACHOUD/AFP via Getty Images

The men’s giant slalom second run has been delayed due to inclement weather and poor visibility on Sunday. 

The competition will not start before Sunday at 2 a.m. ET at Yanqing National Alpine Skiing Centre.

After the first run, Switzerland’s Marco Odermett is in first place (1:02.93), Austria’s Stefan Brennsteiner is in second (1:02.97) and France’s Mathieu Faivre is in third (1:03.01).

For Team USA, River Radamus is in ninth place (1:03.79), Tommy Ford is in 19th (1:05.07), while Ryan Cochran-Siegle and Luke Winters received DNF’s.

After the second run is complete, the athletes’ two times will be added up to determine places on the podium.

