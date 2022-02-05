Team USA's Kristen Santos Wins Short Track Heat Race

Kristen Santos couldn't be caught in the eighth and final short track speed skating 500m heat race on Saturday morning.

The Fairfield, Conn. native paced the field with a 43.579-second finishing time, edging the Russian Olympic Committee's Elena Seregina by just 0.026 seconds. Both Santos and Seregina advanced to the quarterfinals with their heat race finishes.

Elsewhere, Team USA's Maame Biney advanced to the quarterfinal based on her 42.919-second time despite finishing third in her highly-competitive heat race.

Corinne Stoddard, the third and final athlete representing Team USA in the event, failed to advance after falling during her heat race.

The quarterfinals will take place on Monday, Feb. 7, beginning at 6:30 a.m. ET. There will be four races with five skaters in each event -- Biney will be in the second race, Santos will be in the fourth race.