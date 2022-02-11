short track speed skating

U.S. Speed Skater Kristen Santos Advances to Women's 1000m Short Track Final

Santos finished with the top semifinal time to move on to the medal round

By Mike Gavin

Kristen Santos
Getty

Kristen Santos will skate for gold in the women's 1000m short track event.

The Connecticut native had the top time in Friday's Semifinal 2 on Friday with a 1.26.783, edging Italy's Arianna Fontana by 0.028 seconds, to secure a spot in the final at 7:37 a.m. ET.

With the top two finishers from each semifinal heat automatically advancing to the final, Santos came from the outside to move into the lead with two laps remaining and held on to secure her spot.

Maame Biney finished fourth in Semifinal 1 with a time of 1:28.806. She did not advance in the competition.

The United States' Corinne Stoddard finished fourth in Semifinal 2 with a time of 1.27.626.

Santos will compete in the final against Fontana, the Netherlands' Suzanne Schulting, Belgium's Hanne Desmet and Korea's Choi Min-Jeong.

