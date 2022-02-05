Westport Native Wins Silver in Women's Snowboard Slopestyle

Connecticut native Julia Marino has won silver in the women's snowboard slopestyle finals, becoming the first Olympian to win a medal in the 2022 Winter Games.
New Zealand's Zoi Sadowski-Synnott won gold with a final score of 92.88 and Australia's Tess Coady finished third, posting a final score of 82.68 to claim bronze.
Marino finished in second place with a final score of 87.68.
This is Marino's second Olympics. She competed at the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyongChang where she finished 11th in the slopestyle event.
Marino hit the slopes last Saturday for the qualifications rounds of the women's snowboard slopestyle event.
While all eyes were on fellow American Jamie Anderson, she wasn't able to complete the illustrious three-peat. Anderson finished ninth with a final run of 60.78.
Fellow American Hailey Langland finished 11th with a final score of 48.35.
Marino will also take part in the women's snowboard big air competition. That begins Sunday night East Coast time.
