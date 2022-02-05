Westport Native Wins Silver in Women's Snowboard Slopestyle

Connecticut native Julia Marino has won silver in the women's snowboard slopestyle finals, becoming the first Olympian to win a medal in the 2022 Winter Games.

New Zealand's Zoi Sadowski-Synnott won gold with a final score of 92.88 and Australia's Tess Coady finished third, posting a final score of 82.68 to claim bronze.

Marino finished in second place with a final score of 87.68.

You can watch a replay of the final runs here.

This is Marino's second Olympics. She competed at the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyongChang where she finished 11th in the slopestyle event.

AP Photo/Francisco Seco

Marino hit the slopes last Saturday for the qualifications rounds of the women's snowboard slopestyle event.

You can watch a replay of the qualifying runs here.

While all eyes were on fellow American Jamie Anderson, she wasn't able to complete the illustrious three-peat. Anderson finished ninth with a final run of 60.78.

Fellow American Hailey Langland finished 11th with a final score of 48.35.

Marino will also take part in the women's snowboard big air competition. That begins Sunday night East Coast time.