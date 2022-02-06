Winter Olympics TV Schedule: How to Watch or Stream Upcoming Events

The U.S. officially claimed their first medal Sunday, as Julia Marino clinched the silver with the top score during the women’s slopestyle final in snowboarding.

Women’s moguls in freestyle ski also secured a medal -- this time silver -- after Jaelin Kauf took the podium behind Australia’s Jakara Anthony. This is the first time an American woman has made the Olympic podium in moguls since 2014.

As we inch towards Sunday night’s giant slalom final featuring Team USA’s Mikaela Shiffrin, Day 3’s momentum remains high. And we have yet to make a dent in the 2022 Winter Olympic Games.

Here are all of the big events to look out for as we shift from Sunday night to Monday morning at the 2022 Winter Games:

Are there any Olympic medal events today?

There are eight medal events taking place today on Day 3, beginning with day three of the figure skating team event, which will begin at 8:15 p.m. EST.



Next up is the men’s snowboard slopestyle final (11 p.m. EST), men’s downhill (11 p,m. EST), which was rescheduled from Saturday, the women’s giant slalom in alpine skiing run two final (1:30 a.m. EST) and the women’s 1500m in speed skating (3:30 a.m. EST).

Next is the women’s 15km biathlon, which will begin at 4 a.m. EST, the mixed team normal hill final for skip jumping at 5:30 a.m. EST and women’s (500m) and men’s (1000m) finals in short track at 6:30 a.m. EST.

What’s the Olympic figure skating schedule today?

Day three of the figure skating team event will begin at 8:15 p.m. EST. Team USA’s Madison Chock and Evan Bates (ice dance), Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier (pairs free skate) and Karen Chen (women's free skate), will be ones to look out for Sunday night.

What’s the Olympic snowboarding schedule today?

The men’s snowboard slopestyle final will begin at 11 p.m. EST. The United States and China are the teams to look out for during this medal event. Team USA’s Sean FitzSimons and Red Gerard, the defending gold medalist, both received some of the highest scores in the qualifying rounds. FitzSimons secured third and Gerard fifth. China’s Su Yiming posted the best score, securing the top spot going into the final round.

