Winter Olympics TV Schedule: How to Watch or Stream Upcoming Events

The first day of competition in Beijing saw six gold medal winners claim the top spot on the Olympic podium. Norway’s Therese Johaug earned the honors of the game’s first medal recipient, conquering the 15-kilometer skiathlon early Saturday.

Team USA has no medal yet, but Kristen Santos’ victory in the short track speed skating 500m heat race Saturday morning gives America reason for optimism. And if that didn't, the women's hockey team did collect its second win of the 2022 Winter Olympics over ROC.

As for a medal-less Day 1, Team USA is repeating a bad trend from the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo and the previous Winter Games in Pyeongchang. Will tonight be the United States’ night to earn a medal?

Here are all of the big events to look out for as we shift from Saturday night to Sunday morning at the 2022 Winter Games:

Are there any Olympic medal events today?

There are a number of medal events taking place today on Day 2, beginning with the women's snowboarding slopestyle final, which will take place at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Next, the men’s downhill in alpine skiing will begin at 10 p.m. ET.

The overnight medal events will consist of: men’s cross-country skiing skiathlon at 2 a.m. EST and men’s 5000m speed skating at 3:30 a.m. EST. The men’s individual normal hill final in ski jumping and the women’s moguls finals in freestyle skiing will begin at 5 a.m. EST. And finally,

men’s singles luge, runs 3 and 4, will begin at 6:30 a.m. EST.

What’s the Olympic figure skating schedule today?

Figure skating team events, both men’s free skate and women’s short program, will begin at 8:30 p.m. EST. Team USA’s Nathan Chen is definitely one to keep an eye on.

How to watch Olympic figure skating today

Figure skating fans can stream figure skating events on NBCOlympics.com and on Peacock.

What’s the Olympic snowboarding schedule today?

Women’s slopestyle snowboarding will begin at 8:30 p.m. EST. Team USA’s Jamie Anderson and Japan’s Murase Kokomo are definitely athletes to look out for. Zoi Sadowski Synnott is also high on our radar, as she made history for New Zealand Saturday, by becoming the nation’s first gold medal-winner in any sport at the Winter Olympics.

How to watch Olympic snowboarding today

Snowboarding fans can stream snowboarding events on NBCOlympics.com and on Peacock.

Other highlighted events to watch today

Team USA will take on the Czech Republic for mixed doubles in curling on Saturday night at 8:05 p.m. EST.

Men’s slopestyle snowboarding will begin at 11:30 p.m. EST.