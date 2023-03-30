Beloved UConn Mascot Heads to Final Four to Support Men's Basketball Team

The University of Connecticut's beloved mascot Jonathan the XIV is heading to Texas to support the men's basketball team in the Final Four.

A smile was plastered on the pup's face as he boarded a plane to Houston on a Delta Airlines flight Thursday night.

Hey #huskynation I’m flying to Houston tonight!!! Thank you to @uconnhuskies , @NCAA and @Delta for all your support. Special shout-out to Jennifer & Sarah of Delta Airlines for their kindness Let’s do this! #marchmadness pic.twitter.com/6iBlnl67uT — Jonathan the XIV (@JonathanHusky14) March 30, 2023

Jonathan the XIV was there when fans sent off the UConn men Wednesday and now a day later, he's catching a flight across the country.

It was initially thought that the beloved pup wouldn't be able to fly on a commercial plane because of his size. TikTok star Charli D'Amelio's dad, Marc, even offered to pay for Jonathan and his handlers' seats.

Can @JonathanHusky14 fly commercial if I get him and his handlers their own seat on a plane? — Marc D'Amelio (@marcdamelio) March 29, 2023

"It’s hard for commercial flights to take on what they assume is a risk by allowing large un-crated dogs on a flight. I get it. I can appear like a wolf but have the heart of a teddy bear and they after all don’t know me like you all do," Jonathan the XIV posted on Twitter.

The pup will soon be reunited with the team, just in time for the big game on Saturday.