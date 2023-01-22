Bengals' Eli Apple Does Spanking Celebration in Win Vs. Bills

By Sanjesh Singh

Bengals’ Eli Apple does spanking celebration in win vs. Bills originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

It wouldn’t be a Bengals’ playoff win without Eli Apple grabbing headlines.

The Cincinnati cornerback celebrated his team’s 27-10 divisional round win over the Buffalo Bills with a spanking celebration on the sidelines.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The 27-year-old defensive back played a pivotal role in the Bengals’ commanding defensive display, logging six tackles (five solo) and one pass defensed in the win.

That pass breakup came at a crucial moment when Josh Allen and Co. faced a fourth-and-6 at the Bengals’ 16-yard line with 7:32 remaining of the final quarter. Allen, in the shotgun, took a shot to the right side of the end zone towards Gabe Davis, but Apple maintained his ground and comfortably batted it down.

https://twitter.com/Bengals?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Bengals defense ð

ðº: #CINvsBUF on CBS
ð±: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/RqOcaBu1Zc pic.twitter.com/4vArtlVm5T

— NFL (@NFL) <a href="https://twitter.com/NFL/status/1617294090122702851

Sports

5 mins ago

49ers Lead Cowboys 9-6 at Halftime of Divisional Round Game

NFL 11 mins ago

Cowboys Kicker Brett Maher's PAT Struggles Continue With Blocked First Attempt Vs. 49ers

A few minutes later came the spanking motions. 

Cincinnati will head to Kansas City next Sunday to face the Chiefs in a rematch of last season’s AFC Championship Game, where the Bengals prevailed 27–24 in overtime. 

Copyright RSN
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us