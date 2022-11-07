Best buzzer beaters from 2022-23 NBA season originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Not every buzzer beater is a game-winning basket, but either way, achieving the timely shot is clutch.

When it comes to close games, the buzzer beater is always desired but is rarely accomplished. It can be as insignificant as a half-court shot hurled towards the boards at the end of the second quarter or it can be a lifeline 3-pointer occurring in the final seconds of the game.

Sinking a basket in the final seconds before the game clock runs out is difficult, but this season we’re already seeing some buzz around buzzer beaters.

Let’s take a look at some past game-winning buzzer beaters and every buzzer beater shot so far this NBA season:

Who has scored a buzzer beater in the 2022-23 NBA season?

Here is a tracker of all of the buzzer beater shots scored so far this NBA season:

Nov. 5: Fox sinks Magic with long-range buzzer beater

DE'AARON FOX CALLED GAME pic.twitter.com/vssGKeWQY2 — Kings on NBCS (@NBCSKings) November 5, 2022

After a devastating turnover by Malik Monk that saw the Orlando Magic knot the game up at 123-123, Sacramento Kings star De’Aaron Fox put matters into his own hands. He took the ball down the court and attempted a deep 3-pointer from the logo that went in as time expired, pushing Sacramento’s record to 3-5 on the season.

Nov. 4: Grant lifts Blazers over Suns at the buzzer

JERAMI GRANT CALLS GAME 🚨 pic.twitter.com/aCx5tdHl74 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 5, 2022

At the tail end of the Portland Trail Blazers’ Nov. 4 matchup with the Phoenix Suns, Portland’s Jerami Grant knocked down a 13-foot baseline jumper with only one second remaining in the game.

The buzzer beater came as a surprise for Portland considering their two most clutch shooters, Damian Lillard and Anfernee Simons, are out on injury.

The Trail Blazers’ went on to claim a 108-106 victory over the Suns.

What counts as a buzzer beater in the NBA?

In the NBA, a buzzer beater shot is defined as a shot that is taken before the game clock (of a quarter, a half, or an overtime period of a game) expires but does not sink into the basket until after the buzzer sounds.

Who has the most game-winning buzzer beater shots in NBA history?

It’s no surprise that Michael Jordan takes the cake when it comes to the athlete who has scored the most game-winning buzzer beaters. Over his 15-season career, the multitalented menace and six-time NBA champion scored nine game-winning buzzer beaters.

Here are five NBA players who have scored the most game-winning buzzer beaters:

1. Michael Jordan: 9

T-2. Kobe Bryant: 8

T-2. Joe Johnson: 8

T-4. LeBron James: 7

T-4. Paul Pierce: 7

Does LeBron James have a game-winning buzzer beater?

When it comes to King James, game-winning shots are not rare. The four-time NBA champion sits on the list tied for fourth for having the most game-winning buzzer beaters in history.