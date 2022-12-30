Bloomfield Native Rashawn Dally Hosts 2nd Annual ‘Kick It With The Pros' Soccer Camp

Former Quinnipiac Bobcat soccer standout Rashawn Dally was back in his home state this week, helping the next generation of athletes.

Dally, who grew up in Bloomfield and played for the Hartford Athletic last season, hosted his "Kick it with the Pros" camp in East Windsor.

Other professionals, including familiar faces like Danny Barerra, helped run drills and coach the campers, who spanned grades 2-12.

It's important to Dally to be a positive role model for young soccer players in Connecticut.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

"I recognize that inspiration is one of the greatest gifts you can give," said Dally. "Throughout my life growing up, I was inspired by other professional players that are from the Connecticut area and being able to see them and see that they are a real person and have a conversation with them just made the dream so much more tangible for me. Also being able to give back some of the things that we learn as professionals, the mindfulness towards the game and taking care of your physical health. It's really great to bring all of that full circle and give the kids a chance to experience and learn from that."

Dally is still exploring his options for where to play professionally next season.

Wherever he ends up, he said Connecticut will also be home and he will continue to come back and help younger players achieve their goals.