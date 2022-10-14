Bob Costas calls Guardians pitcher 'Justin Bieber,' has great reaction originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Is it too late now to say sorry?

That's what Bob Costas may have been thinking after making a hilarious mistake during the TBS broadcast of Guardians-Yankees Game 2 on Friday.

In the bottom of the sixth inning, Costas got his Biebers mixed up while noting how many pitches Cleveland's starter had thrown.

"Justin Bieber just threw his 84th pitch," Costas said.

The legendary broadcaster quickly caught himself and was in utter disbelief at his gaffe.

"Trever Stephan is up...Did I actually call Shane Bieber 'Justin Bieber?' I vowed that would not happen," Costas said.

"I'm sure it's not the first time it's happened in [Shane's] life. I wonder if [Justin] is watching the game.

"Shane Bieber, ladies and gentlemen."

A funny, yet understandable blunder by Costas.

Yes, Shane Bieber is a two-time All-Star and former Cy Young winner. But he still trails the Canadian popstar for the title of most-famous Bieber. (In case you're wondering, the two are not related).

Costas was right, too: It's not the first time the mix-up has occurred.

In 2019, Shane called out Topps after the collectibles company mistakenly referred to him as "Justin" on a baseball card.

Then, during the 2019 Players' Weekend, Shane sported "Not Justin" as the nickname on the back of his jersey.

Justin responded by wearing a Cleveland "Not Shane Bieber" jersey out in public.

Shane threw 5.2 innings Friday, allowing two runs and striking out seven, as the Guardians evened up the ALDS matchup with a 4-2 win over the Yankees in 10 innings.