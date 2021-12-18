Amid COVID Outbreak, Boston Bruins Games Postponed Thru Dec. 26

The Boston Bruins have had their season temporarily shut down amid rising COVID cases and won't return to the ice until at least Dec. 27.

The Bruins announced Saturday that the NHL made the move "as a result of additional positive cases and concern with the continued spread of COVID-19."

Two of the games had already been postponed: Saturday's in Montreal and Thursday's in Boston. Saturday's announcement puts off two more games: in Ottawa, Canada, on Sunday and in Boston against the Carolina Hurricanes Tuesday.

The NHL was looking at the Bruins' schedule to see when the postponed games can be rescheduled for. Several other teams have had a series of games pushed back amid their own COVID outbreaks, including the Colorado Avalanche, who were originally due to play the Bruins on Thursday.

That game was the first pro sports match to be called off in the current outbreak, which has seen COVID cases spike to levels not seen since last winter.

The next game Boston is scheduled to play is Monday, Dec. 27, when they'll host the Penguins at TD Garden, if the game can be played.

Until then, the team's practice facility will be closed "and will remain closed for players until further notice," the Bruins said Saturday.

At least seven Bruins players and two staff members are in the league's COVID protocol amid the outbreak -- the team didn't give updated numbers on Saturday. Among the players who were previously sidelined were captain Patrice Bergeron and star Brad Marchand.