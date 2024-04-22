NHL Playoffs

Bruins fall to Maple Leafs in Game 2

The Toronto Maple Leafs have evened the first-round Stanley Cup playoff series with a 3-2 win over the Bruins.

Boston led until late in the second, when John Tavares scored to tie the game. A third-period goal from Auston Matthews was all Toronto needed to take the win.

After the Bruins won Game 1, they will head to Toronto with one win apiece. Game 3 is at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

The Bruins and Celtics begin their playoff runs at TD Garden just after the Boston Marathon.

