Man Wanted Over Fake Tickets Arrested With More Fakes Outside C's Game: Police

Wednesday's Celtics-Warriors game was Boston's first NBA Finals home game in 12 years

A man wanted for allegedly selling fake tickets was arrested with more fake tickets to Wednesday night's NBA Finals Game outside TD Garden in Boston half an hour before the game tipped off, police said.

Jeffrey Hall, a 29-year-old from Naugatuck, Connecticut, was found with fake tickets near the arena by officers patrolling the area, Boston police said Thursday. A warrant was out for his arrest for allegedly selling forged tickets.

The officers arrested Hall on the warrant, out of Wrentham District Court, at about 8:29 p.m., police said, adding that he'll be brought back to court for the fake tickets officers found on him Wednesday.

Wednesday's game, which started at 9 p.m., was the Boston Celtics' first NBA Finals home game in 12 years.

It will cost around $700 just to get inside the TD Garden to watch the Celtics take on the Warriors in Game 3.

Boston police had issued a warning ahead of the Finals for fans to lookout for fake tickets being sold to home games.

