Braves Sign Standout Rookie Michael Harris II to Eight-Year, $72M Extension

The Atlanta Braves have inked another key player to a long-term contract.

Atlanta announced on Tuesday it had signed standout rookie Michael Harris II to an eight-year extension worth $72 million:

The deal runs through the 2030 season and includes a $15 million club option in 2031 and a $20 million club option in 2032, making the deal worth a total of $102 million across 10 seasons if both options are exercised.

Harris, a 21-year-old center fielder, has been a huge success story coming out of the Braves’ farm system. After being drafted by the team as a third-round pick in 2019, he forgoed his commitment to play college baseball at Texas Tech in order to start immediately with Atlanta.

He steadily progressed through Atlanta’s Rookie-level, High-A and Double-A affiliates before being called up to the first team on May 28. In 71 games, Harris has a batting average of .287, with 73 hits, 46 runs, 39 RBIs and 12 homers. The Braves are currently second place in the NL East, trailing the New York Mets by 3.5 games one season removed from winning the World Series.

Along with Harris, the Braves have penned many notable players to long-term deals: Ronald Acuña Jr. (2028), Matt Olson (2030), Austin Riley (2032), Ozzie Albies (2027), William Contreras (2027) and Vaughn Grissom (2028), among others.