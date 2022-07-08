Breanna Stewart

Breanna Stewart to Debut Signature Shoe at WNBA All-Star Game

Stewart is the 10th player in WNBA history to get her own signature shoe deal

By Max Molski

Breanna Stewart – and her kicks – are ready to shine in Chicago.

The Seattle Storm forward is set to debut her signature Puma shoe at the 2022 WNBA All-Star Game. The “Stewie 1” is the first signature sneaker for a WNBA player in more than a decade and the 10th all-time.

Stewart signed on with Puma last May with a guarantee that she would get her own signature sneaker. She now joins Sheryl Swoopes, Rebecca Lobo, Lisa Leslie, Dawn Staley, Cynthia Cooper, Nikki McCray, Chamique Holdsclaw, Dianna Taurasi and Candace Parker as WNBA legends to land a signature shoe.

Stewart is also one of just two basketball stars to have a signature shoe deal with Puma, joining Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball. Skylar Diggins-Smith, Katie Lou Samuelson and Jackie Young are other WNBA players that are signed to the apparel company.

The “Quiet Fire” launch colorway for the Stewie 1 includes the Storm’s neon yellow, green and black. As for the name itself, Stewart says it embodies her on-court demeanor.

“I’m not the one that always speaks the loudest, but you notice my game and it speaks for itself,” she told Andscape’s Nick DePaula

The Stewie 1 is scheduled to hit retail in September and go for $140.

Stewart’s shoes won’t be the only thing with her name on it at the All-Star festivities. She and Storm teammate Sue Bird are co-captaining Team Stewart against Team Wilson at the WNBA All-Star Game.

Tipoff for the contest is set for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

