Bristol Barber Keeps UConn Men's Basketball Team Looking Fresh

Playing good while looking good as well. The members of the UConn men’s basketball team not only got a national championship, but haircuts as well courtesy of a Bristol barber.

“You don’t know what kind of day that guy is having or that person is having so when they leave that chair, they’re instantly in a good mood.”

Eli Minella knows a thing or two about having people look good as a barber at New England Barber Co. in Bristol.

“It’s just the best feeling when they get off that chair and they see their look and they’re genuinely happy,” he said.

One of those happy clients is UConn center Donovan Clingan. Minella has been cutting his hair since Clingan was a freshman at Bristol Central High School after a substitute teacher introduced them.

“I’m like, I’m a big sports fan, so alright I’ll check him out. Then instantly I’m like hey this could be a cool opportunity to cut his hair. You never know what could happen,” he said.

That relationship grew when Clingan began playing at UConn.

“He said ‘Hey, some of the guys are going to need haircuts’ and I was like yeah, no problem, so it just became an instant friendship with them,” he said.

Minella says he’s been traveling to Storrs since the beginning of the season cutting hair and closely watches the players on TV.

“I just see hey, is the haircut looking good. I just want to make sure it’s okay,” he said.

As the team made their run to the national championship, his haircuts got a wider audience.

“People we’re reaching out to me, saying hey, I just saw your haircuts on TV. They look good and makes me feel good, and obviously them winning a championship is awesome.”

The shop is getting busier thanks to social media attention and word of mouth, but the attention still remains surreal for Minella.

“I never thought for one day that I’d be cutting hair for a national championship team,” he said.