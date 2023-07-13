Bristol skateboarder hopes to secure votes in Tony Hawk competition

A Bristol man is a semi-finalist in the Tony Hawk skateboarding competition and he needs your vote to win.

Longtime resident and accomplished skateboarder Dustin Wolf, 34, is currently in second place. Anyone can cast their vote before voting ends at 10 p.m. EST.

The winner gets $10,000 and gets to skateboard with pro Tony Hawk.

Wolf said skating with Hawk means inspiring his community, empowering kids and honoring his late brother, Zach Forte. He wants to open a nonprofit indoor skatepark park which would be called "The Forte."

The man said he loves skating because of the people he's met and the life lessons he's learned along the way.

Anyone who would like to vote can do so by clicking here.