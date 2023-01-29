Brock Purdy Questionable to Return to NFC Championship Game With Elbow Injury

Purdy questionable to return to NFC title game with elbow injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Brock Purdy is questionable to return to the NFC Championship Game after sustaining a right elbow injury in the first quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field.

Purdy's injury occurred when he was hit by Eagles defensive lineman Haason Reddick on a play that resulted in a 49ers' fumble and Philadelphia recovery.

Back-up quarterback Josh Johnson took over for Purdy on the 49ers' second drive of the game.

While Johnson was on the field for the 49ers' next three offensive drives, Purdy was on the sideline attempting to throw a football.

The 49ers' first two offensive drives with Johnson under center ended in punts, but the Eagles weren't able to add to their early 7-0 lead.

Purdy's rise from Mr. Irrelevant to 49ers' starting quarterback has been one of the best stories of the 2022 NFL season, but there's a chance there might not be a happy ending, depending on the seriousness of his elbow injury.

Johnson is the fourth quarterback the 49ers have used this season.

That's tied for the most in the NFL, along with the Bears, Cardinals, Jets, Panthers and Rams. pic.twitter.com/TnDqaXqBcS — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) January 29, 2023

If the 49ers are able to beat the Eagles and advance to Super Bowl LVII, it will be interesting to see what they do at quarterback if Purdy is unable to play. NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported Sunday morning, citing sources, that if San Francisco wins in Philadelphia on Sunday, Jimmy Garoppolo could be active Feb. 12 in Glendale, Ariz.

Garoppolo hasn't played since sustaining an ankle injury in the 49ers' win over the Miami Dolphins in Week 13.

First, the 49ers have to beat the Eagles. Then they can worry about who will play quarterback in two weeks.