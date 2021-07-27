Brookfield Burn Set to Compete in 10U Babe Ruth Softball World Series

The Brookfield Burn are hoping to cap off an outstanding softball season with a national world series title in Florida this week. Brookfield earned their spot in the world series by sweeping the New England regional and they're looking forward to competing against some of the best softball teams in the country.

"It means a lot, it's really exciting," said Brookfield outfielder Fiona Killeen.

"It's one of my first times going to Florida and I want to win," added pitcher Olivia Sinapi. "It's one of our most successful teams that we've had and they're fun to play with."

"These are all younger girls, and we get to hang out with them and hang out with them more than usual," said catcher Leah Chansouk.

"The experience itself alone is immense and I can't wait to see what they do because I do feel that we have a real good chance to bring the title home," said Brookfield head coach Peter Sinapi.

The Babe Ruth softball world series runs from July 27 through August 5.