Brooks Koepka Becomes Latest Major Winner to Join LIV Golf: Reports

LIV Golf has landed yet another major champion.

Star Brooks Koepka is set to spurn the PGA Tour and join the controversial Saudi-backed breakaway league, according to multiple reports.

The Telegraph was first to report the news on Tuesday morning.

Koepka, a two-time winner at both the U.S. Open and PGA Championship, becomes the 10th major champion to join LIV Golf, along with Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau, Patrick Reed, Sergio Garcia, Louis Oosthuizen, Martin Kaymer, Charl Schwartzel and Graeme McDowell.

Koepka's brother Chase is also part of the rival series.

The 32-year-old Brooks is expected to make his LIV Golf debut at the league’s second-ever tournament scheduled for June 30-July 2 at Portland's Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club, according to ESPN’s Mark Schlabach.

Shortly after LIV Golf's inaugural event teed off on June 9, PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan announced that any player who competes in the rival league would be suspended.

Several golfers, including Garcia, Johnson and Oosthuizen, have already resigned their PGA Tour memberships. It’s unclear if Koepka plans to do the same.

The United State Golf Association, which oversees the U.S. Open, allowed players from LIV Golf to compete in last week's tournament at The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts. But USGA CEO Mike Whan did say he could "foresee a day" when LIV golfers find it more difficult to play in the major.

It's still unknown whether LIV golfers will be prohibited from playing in next month's Open Championship at St Andrews in Scotland, which is the fourth and final major of the year.

