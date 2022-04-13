Brooks Koepka Commits to 2022 Travelers Championship

Brooks Koepka on Wednesday became the latest PGA Tour star to announce plans to play in this year's Travelers Championship.

Koepka is a four-time major winner and a popular player with fans.

“This commitment by Brooks gives us another top player coming here in June,” said Travelers Championship Tournament Director Nathan Grube. “His involvement helps position the Travelers Championship as a can’t-miss event. I’m really excited for our fans, who will get a chance to watch him take on a field that’s loaded with competition.”

Koepka has won two U.S. Opens and two PGA Championships as part of his eight wins on the PGA Tour.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

He has made several appearances at the Travelers Championship. He finished tied for fifth in last year's event.

Koepka joins an already stacked field at the TPC River Highlands in Cromwell that includes recently crowned Masters champion Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Bubba Watson, Dustin Johnson, Xander Schauffle, and Patrick Cantlay.

The tournament week is June 20-26.