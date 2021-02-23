Bryson DeChambeau Commits to 2021 Travelers Championship

The reigning U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau has committed to play in this years Travelers Championship.

DeChambeau is currently No. 10 in the world.

He has played in the Travelers Championship in each of the last five years, beginning in 2016 when he played under a sponsor's exemption. He has finished in the Top 10 at the TPC River Highlands for the past three years.

"Bryson has captivated the golf world by his distance off the tee and his dedication to implementing analytics and science into his golf game," said Travelers Championship Tournament Director Nathan Grube. "He consistently has been part of our field, which we always appreciate, and his results show that he’s getting quite comfortable playing our golf course."

DeChambeau joins 2020 Travelers Championship winner Dustin Johnson in this year's field.

"We’re excited to have Bryson coming back to Connecticut, where he’s played every year since turning professional,” said Andy Bessette, Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer at Travelers. "It’s important to us that we have the best player field possible, and Bryson gives us another top-10 player who is fun to watch."

The Travelers Championship will be held June 21-27 in Cromwell.

Tournament officials said they are working with the state on a plan to bring a limited number of fans back to the course for this year's tournament.