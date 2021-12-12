Bucs' Tom Brady Sets Another Major NFL Passing Record Vs. Bills

Tom Brady adds to insane list of NFL passing records vs. Bills originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Name a major NFL passing record, and there's a good chance Tom Brady owns it.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback hit another milestone Sunday against the Buffalo Bills, breaking Drew Brees' record for the most completions in NFL history with a dime to wide receiver Mike Evans late in the second quarter.

For those scoring at home, Brady owned the following NFL records by halftime of Sunday's contest:

Games played (314)

Completed passes (7,143)

Pass attempts (11,132)

Passing yards (83,191)

Passing touchdowns (616)



Those are just the top-level records, as Brady has a host of other achievements on his resume. One more touchdown pass against the Bills on Sunday would give the former New England Patriots QB 700 in his career including the postseason -- with Brees a very distant second at 608.

Brady's longevity obviously is a factor in him completing the passing records sweep. But he's sustained a remarkably high level of play over 21 NFL seasons and somehow seems to be getting better at age 44, emerging as an NFL MVP candidate entering Week 14.