Bills Provide Update on Injured Dane Jackson: No Major Damage to Neck, Spinal Cord

Buffalo Bills cornerback Dane Jackson is home safe and sound following a neck injury suffered on Monday Night Football against the Tennessee Titans.

Jackson, who was taken off the field by ambulance after making a tackle on Titans WR Treylon Burks in the second quarter, walked out of Erie County Medical Center on Monday night, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

From @gmfb: Great news on #Bills CB Dane Jackson. He’s home after walking out of the hospital last night following that scary scene on the field in the game against the #Titans. pic.twitter.com/YFfvxsWsGm — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) September 20, 2022

The Bills confirmed that there was no significant injury to Jackson's neck and that he was released from the hospital after undergoing a series of tests.

An update on Dane Jackson. ❤️💙 pic.twitter.com/JL1oVrMI4o — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) September 20, 2022

Jackson, 25, had inadvertently collided with teammate Tremaine Edmunds on the play, and Jackson's head and neck went backwards as he fell to the field along with Edmunds and Burks.

Bills teammates surrounded Jackson as he remained down on the field for several minutes before being placed on a stretcher and carried off the field on an ambulance.

Buffalo, which went on to rout Tennessee to the tune of 41-7, tweeted out after the injury had occurred that Jackson had full movement in his extremities.

Jackson, who recorded second career interception in Buffalo's season opening win over the Los Angeles Rams in Week 1, is in his third season with the Bills. He was a seventh round selection out of the University of Pittsburgh.

Last season, he started six games for Buffalo and finished with 41 tackles.