Caitlin Clark named 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year

Caitlin Clark will have to make room in her trophy collection.

The Indiana Fever star was named the 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year on Thursday.

one of the best rookie seasons ever.



Caitlin Clark is the 2024 @WNBA Rookie of the Year. pic.twitter.com/kab63rJQnF — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) October 3, 2024

Clark earned 66 of 67 first-place votes for the award, with the other vote going to Angel Reese of the Chicago Sky.

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft averaged 19.2 points per game while leading the league with 8.4 assists per game and 122 total 3-pointers made. She set the single-season WNBA record for assists (337) and led all rookies in points, assists, steals and minutes.

WNBA Rookie of the Year is just the latest honor bestowed on Clark in her first professional season. She was named a Team WNBA starter in the WNBA All-Star Game, the Eastern Conference Player of the Month for August, a three-time Eastern Conference Player of the Week and a four-time WNBA Rookie of the Month.

Additionally, Clark posted some historic box scores. The Fever guard became the first WNBA rookie to ever record a triple-double -- and she did it twice. She also set a league record with her 19 assists in a win over the Dallas Wings in July.

This is the second straight year in which the Fever have had the WNBA Rookie of the Year. Aliyah Boston, another No. 1 overall draft pick, took home the honor in 2023.

Behind Clark and Boston, Indiana overcame a 1-8 start to reach the WNBA playoffs for the first time since 2016 with a 20-20 record. The team was then swept in the first round by the third-seeded Connecticut Sun.

Reese, who was taken No. 7 overall in the 2024 draft, also made history in her first WNBA season. Her 13.1 rebounds per game shattered the previous record set by Sylvia Fowles in 2018.

The Sky forward's season came to an end in early September after she suffered a wrist injury. In all, Reese averaged 13.6 points, 13.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists in her All-Star rookie campaign.

