Caitlin Clark fever building as Connecticut Sun prepare to host Indiana in WNBA season opener

The countdown for the WNBA season is on as the Connecticut Sun are set to host Caitlin Clark in her professional debut with the Indiana Fever next week.

“This one of the biggest games in WNBA history,” said President and General Manager of Mohegan Sun Jeff Hamilton. “Our arena is sold out, it’s our most popular game. Even more popular than when we played in the finals.”

A week out from the May 14 game, tickets on the secondary market are going anywhere from about $150 up into the thousands of dollars. On Ticketmaster, a pair of courtside seats were listed for $4,896.30 each.

In comparison, tickets for the Sun's next game against the Washington Mystics on May 17 start at about $22.

“We’re excited to be the first team playing Indiana,” said Connecticut Sun General Manager Darius Taylor. “I think the anticipation and all the enthusiasm going into the season has really been great for the women’s game and is long overdue.”

The former Iowa Hawkeye star has drew huge crowds as she broke NCAA records throughout her senior season.

“I find her fascinating,” said Niki Lahaniatis, who owns Long Shots Sports Café near the Sun’s Arena. “I see her pop up these threes and I think it’s just great.”

Lahaniatis says the attention on women’s basketball has been great for local businesses.

“Everybody is going to do well in the whole area,” she said. “It’s going to be good for the whole community.”

While Mohegan Sun is used to hosting large events, Hamilton says it’s the most popular game they’ve ever had.

“I think you see that across the WNBA,” he said. “Some franchises are moving their games against Indiana to bigger stadiums.”

And large crowds aren’t only expected for the Fever game.

“Our Vegas games in general are sold out, our New York games,” said Hamilton. “I think we’re really excited about seeing this popularity beyond just Caitlin Clark and Indiana, but really going across the whole WNBA.”

Taylor says this is the year to see some young stars on the Sun step up as well.

“We don’t always get the recognition and notoriety,” he said. “DiJonai in particular, her role will be different on our team this year. We expected her and want her to take the next step.”

The Sun will also host the Fever again on June 10.