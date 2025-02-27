Carolina Hurricanes to honor Hartford Whalers tonight during Whalers Night

It will be like the NHL is going back in time when the Hartford Whalers sweaters – or jerseys – are back on the ice on Thursday.

If you are a Whalers fan, it’s possible that you know the team’s history as well as your own and “Brass Bonanza” and images of Pucky the Whale bring you back to the good old days.

The team took to the ice 50 years ago, on Jan. 11, 1975, and built a loyal following in Connecticut over two decades.

Then, in 1997, the team moved to Raleigh, North Carolina, where they are now the Carolina Hurricanes.

During Whalers Night on Thursday, the Hurricanes will honor their heritage when they face off with the Buffalo Sabres.

There will be several throwback elements, including on-ice uniforms, in-game features, merchandise and more, according to the team.

Fans who go to the game can take photos with Pucky as well as Stormy, the Hurricanes’ mascot.

There are special edition Whalers mystery pucks, new Whalers collection items and Whalers Night commemorative tickets.

The Hurricanes started to honor the history with a Whalers Night in 2018.

Tonight’s game starts at 7 p.m.

