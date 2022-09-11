US Open Tennis

Celebrity Sightings at 2022 US Open Men's Singles Championships

Let's see who showed up to the final match at Ashe on Sunday

By Kristen Conti

Elsa/Getty Images

The last match at the 2022 U.S. Open captivated quite the audience in Queens on Sunday.

No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz and No. 5 Casper Ruud battled for the coronation of the men’s singles title. After 4 sets, Alcaraz dominated Ruud with a score of 4-6, 6-2, 6-7, 3-6. This marks his first U.S. Open men’s singles title.

High-profile personalities made their way to the competition to watch the last match of this year’s Grand Slam tournament, including American comedian Jerry Seinfeld and his wife Jessica.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Vogue Editor in Chief Anna Wintour made an appearance, as did Political staffer Huma Abedin and American actor Anne Hathaway.

Some members of the music industry, including Jon Bon Jovi, Debbie Gibson and Rick Astley and Questlove, also watched from the stands.

Sports

NCAA Football

AP Top 25: Georgia Reclaims No. 1; Kentucky, Arkansas in Top 10

us open

Carlos Alcaraz Downs Casper Ruud to Win US Open Men's Singles Title

American actor Lin-Manuel Miranda also showed face at Sunday’s match. He was sitting alongside Grammy Award-winning Beninese singer Angélique Kidjo.

Athletes supporting other athletes is always nice to see. Olympian Lindsey Vonn has been in the stands multiple times this week, including during Serena Williams’ matches.

Former NBA star Manu Ginobili and Toronto Raptors owner Larry Tanenbaum showed up as well.

Not to mention, two tennis legends sat in the stands overlooking Ashe and reminisced about their own championship matches – Andy Roddick and Tracy Austin.

American model Kendall Jenner joined the fun alongside Phoenix Suns’ Devin Booker.

This article tagged under:

US Open Tennis
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts LX News Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a tip Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us