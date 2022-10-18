Celtics Vs. 76ers Takeaways: Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown Lead the Way in Opener

Celtics-76ers takeaways: The Jays start their season with a bang originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers got the 2022-23 NBA season started with a thrilling showdown Tuesday night at TD Garden.

It was the C's starting their campaign off with a victory as they held off the 76ers, 126-117. Boston's star tandem of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown outdueled James Harden and Joel Embiid in a shootout that featured plenty of fireworks.

The Celtics shot 56.1% from the floor in the win and tallied 24 fastbreak points to the Sixers' two. While Harden (31 pts), Embiid (26 pts) and Tyrese Maxey (21 pts) each enjoyed strong performances, Philly's supporting cast was no match for Boston's.

Here are our takeaways from Tuesday night's C's triumph. They will look to carry their momentum into Friday night's game in Miami.

The Jays lead the way

Jayson Tatum set the tone early. Two minutes into the game, the 24-year-old already had a 3-pointer, free throws, and a blocked shot under his belt. He didn't let off the gas the rest of the way.

Tatum missed only two shots from inside the arc the entire night and finished with 35 points (13-20 FG) to go with 12 rebounds. The work he put in during the offseason to get to the free-throw line more often and take care of the basketball appears to be paying off as he was 7-for-9 from the charity stripe and turned the ball only three times.

The other half of the Jays was just as impressive. Jaylen Brown put on a show for the home crowd with 35 points of his own on 14-of-24 shooting, making him and Tatum a combined 27-for-44 (61.3%) from the field.

If these are the Jays the Celtics will have for most of the 2022-23 season, good luck to the rest of the Eastern Conference.

Malcolm Brogdon addition already paying dividends

There's a reason Malcolm Brogdon is among the favorites to take home the 2022-23 NBA Sixth Man of the Year award. He'd be starting on most rosters, but instead, he's embracing his role as a much-needed spark off the C's bench.

The veteran guard wasted no time making his presence felt on his new team. He was a difference-maker in the victory with 16 points on 7-of-11 shooting in 24 minutes. That's more points than the entire Sixers second unit.

Brogdon also provided a glimpse of his playmaking ability with four assists on the night and added two steals for good measure. Health will be the No. 1 concern with him going forward, but he'll be a huge part of the Celtics' quest for Banner 18 if he can stay on the court.

Marcus Smart doing Marcus Smart things

It was vintage Marcus Smart in this one. The reigning Defensive Player of the Year picked up where he left off while notching 14 points. He also started the second half off with some fireworks when he got into it with old friend Joel Embiid.

The biggest takeaway from Smart's performance was his playmaking. He took major strides in his passing last season and that appears to have carried over to this year as he finished with a team-high seven assists. That's what the Celtics want to see from their veteran guard as the season goes on.

Grant Williams still hot from 3

The lack of a contract extension doesn't seem to be bothering Grant Williams. After shooting 41.1 percent from beyond the arc last season, Williams started the new campaign by going a perfect 3-for-3 from long range.

Williams hit all five of his shots in the victory and finished with 15 points in 24 minutes. With him and Brogdon, the Celtics bench is in great hands.