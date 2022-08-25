Here Are the Champions League Group Stage Draw Results

What to know ahead of Thursday's Champions League draw originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The stage for the biggest club tournament in world soccer is set.

The UEFA Champions League held its group stage draw for the 2022-23 season in Istanbul on Thursday, as the 32 UCL clubs were split into eight groups of four.

Reigning champion Real Madrid landed in Group F along with RB Leipzig, Shakhtar Donetsk and Celtic. Los Blancos will be looking to win a record-extending 15th Champions League title in 2022-23.

The club Real Madrid beat in last year's UCL final, Liverpool, was placed into Group A with Ajax, Napoli and Rangers.

Group C has the best case to be dubbed "the group of death," as it boasts the likes of Bayern Munich, Barcelona and Inter Milan, along with Viktoria Plzen.

Group G, meanwhile, will pit Manchester City star Erling Haaland up against his old club in Borussia Dortmund.

Here's a full look at the Champions League draw results:

What are the Champions League groups for 2022-23?

Group A

Ajax

Liverpool

Napoli

Rangers

Group B

Porto

Atletico Madrid

Bayer Leverkusen

Club Brugge

Group C

Bayern Munich

Barcelona

Inter Milan

Viktoria Plzen

Group D

Eintracht Frankfurt

Tottenham Hotspur

Sporting Lisbon

Marseille

Group E

AC Milan

Chelsea

RB Salzburg

Dinamo Zagreb

Group F

Real Madrid

RB Leipzig

Shakhtar Donetsk

Celtic

Group G

Manchester City

Sevilla

Borussia Dortmund

Copenhagen

Group H

Paris Saint-Germain

Juventus

Benfica

Maccabi Haifa

How does the Champions League draw work?

Similar to the World Cup draw, the 32 teams were divided into four pots based on rankings, and then teams were chosen from those pots into eight groups.

Each of the groups is led by one of the teams from Pot 1, which consists of last year’s Champions League winner (Real Madrid), last year’s Europa League winner (Eintracht Frankfurt), and the winner of the top leagues in England, Italy, Germany, France, Portugal and the Netherlands. (The Netherlands’ Eredivisie champion, Ajax, was elevated to Pot 1 because Real Madrid won both the Champions League and Spain’s top league, La Liga, last season.)

No teams from the same country could be placed into the same group.

What were the Champions League draw pots?

Pot 1

Real Madrid

Eintracht Frankfurt

Manchester City

AC Milan

Bayern Munich

PSG

Porto

Ajax

Pot 2

Liverpool

Chelsea

Barcelona

Juventus

Atletico Madrid

Sevilla

RB Leipzig

Tottenham Hotspur

Pot 3

Borussia Dortmund

RB Salzburg

Shakhtar Donetsk

Inter Milan

Napoli

Benfica

Sporting Lisbon

Bayer Leverkusen

Pot 4

Rangers

Dinamo Zagreb

Marseille

Copenhagen

Club Brugge

Celtic

Viktoria Plzen

Maccabi Haifa

When are the Champions League group stage matches?

The 2022-23 UEFA Champions League action begins with Matchday 1 from Sept. 6-7. Here's the full group stage schedule:

Matchday 1: Sept. 6-7

Matchday 2: Sept. 13-14

Matchday 3: Oct. 4-5

Matchday 4: Oct. 11-12

Matchday 5: Oct. 25-26

Matchday 6: Nov. 1-2

When are the Champions League knockout stage matches?

After the group stage, the top 16 teams will advance to the knockout stage. Those matchups will be determined in a draw on Nov. 7, 2022, for Round of 16 matches to take place between Feb. 14 and 22, 2023.