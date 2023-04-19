Cheshire Junior Ranked National No. 1 Boys Lacrosse Player in Class

As the high school lacrosse schedule gets into the heart of the season, the Cheshire boys team is rolling with the best record in Class M. They’ve outscored opponents 91-32 through the first six games of the year.

That might seem like destiny with the nation’s number one lacrosse player in the class of 2024 on the roster.

Junior Matt Jeffery is ranked as the top player in his class by the National Lacrosse Federation Rankings. The midfielder is committed to play at Notre Dame in college.

While that’s impressive on its own, consider he missed his entire freshman season with an injury. Jeffery earned the spot after a stellar summer playing club lacrosse with Eclipse in Fairfield County, but it's his high school team that gets the benefits now, which is exactly what he’d envisioned three years ago.

“I took some visits to some private schools [in eighth grade] and I just found out it wasn't my fit,” said Jeffery. “I wanted to play football, I wanted to play Friday night lights. I wanted to play lacrosse with my friends.”

Head coach Mike Devine said his team is heavily involved with the youth lacrosse program in town so having a top player stick around will help for years to come.

“He wants to build on the tradition here,” said Devine. “He doesn't want to flat line it he wants to keep building it in the right direction for the next future generations of kids.”

But “Number One” in the country isn't solely for the boys side. Darien’s Chloe Humphrey is ranked as the no. 1 2023 girls recruit by Inside Lacrosse. Not to mention the Darien High School girls team is ranked no. 1 in the country by USA Lacrosse.