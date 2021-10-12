Chicago White Sox

Chicago Fan Uses Prosthetic Leg to Catch Baseball Tossed Into Stands at White Sox Game

Shannon Frendreis lent her leg to a friend who used it as a glove to make the remarkable catch

Guaranteed Rate Field Chicago White Sox
Photo by Ron Vesely/Getty Images

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

A Chicago baseball fan snagged a ball tossed into the stands with the help of her friend's prosthetic leg during a recent White Sox home game.

Shannon Frendreis lent her leg to a friend who used it as a glove to make the remarkable catch, which was captured on video and has gone viral. They had been waving the prosthesis to get someone from the bullpen at Guaranteed Rate Field to notice, Frendreis told Chicago television station WGN.

Sports

Jon Gruden 5 hours ago

Jon Gruden Resigns as Raiders Coach Over Offensive Emails

Joe Burrow 10 hours ago

Joe Burrow Cleared After Hospital Trip for Throat Contusion

"It started out as a joke to see if we could get the attention of anyone in the bullpen," she said. "We had the leg up in the air for a couple of minutes."

Read the full story on NBCNews.com here. 

Major League Baseball is ending its relationship with Topps, its trading card partner since 1952.

This article tagged under:

Chicago White Sox
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Money Report Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us