The Eagles are facing Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes in Super Bowl LVII this Sunday, and it's safe to say the generationally-talented quarterback is picking his own team to beat the Eagles.

But once upon a time Mahomes was on the Eagles' side in the big game.

Internet whiz Jon Bois of SB Nation went newspaper dumpster-diving this week and stumbled upon something absolutely incredible: a printed prediction from a 9-year-old Mahomes in the Tyler Morning Telegraph, one day before the Eagles faced the Patriots in Super Bowl XXXIX.

Mahomes picked the Eagles to win the game, 35-28, calling the Donovan McNabb-quarterbacked squad "a better team":

The paper also printed a prediction from Mahomes' father at the bottom of the feature. The elder Mahomes predicted an Eagles win, 22-19, and simply wrote "Go Eagles!"

What are the odds that something like this exists? The world is a wild place, as is the Internet.

Unfortunately, Andy Reid's men let the Patricks down with a 24-21 defeat at the hands of Tom Brady and Bill Belichick. 

