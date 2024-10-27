The Indiana Fever have fired head coach Christie Sides after two seasons, the club announced Sunday morning.

Sides led the Fever to a 33-47 record in 80 games in charge of the team, and while the team made the playoffs in the 2024 campaign, they were swept in two games by the Connecticut Sun.

Sides was an assistant coach with the Chicago Sky for six seasons before joining the Fever’s staff in 2018. After a brief stint as an assistant for Atlanta, Sides was brought back as Indiana’s head coach prior to the start of the 2023 season.

Her resume included a 20-20 record in the 2024 season, but losses in four of their last six games left them as the No. 6 seed in the league playoffs, where they were swept by the Connecticut Sun.

The Fever have been busy throughout the offseason as they reshape their organization. Amber Cox was named the team’s new Chief Operating Officer and GM, and Lin Dunn, the team’s former GM, was shifted into a new role as a senior advisor.

The team is hoping to build for the future around a pair of young stars after having drafted South Carolina’s Aliyah Boston and Iowa’s Caitlin Clark with the No. 1 overall pick in consecutive WNBA Drafts.

Clark had a dominant rookie season, winning Rookie of the Year honors and finishing fourth in MVP voting as she averaged 19.2 points, 8.4 assists and 5.7 rebounds per game for the Fever. Boston, who won Rookie of the Year in 2023, followed that up with an All-Star season, averaging 14 points and 8.9 rebounds per game for the Fever.