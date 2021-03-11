CIAC

CIAC Approves Plan For Spring Sports Season

The Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference released its plan for spring sports on Thursday.

The plan officially adopts a schedule for the spring sports season that was initially released last month.

Teams can begin practicing on March 27 and the first competitions will take place on April 10. For baseball, pitchers and catchers can begin practice on March 20.

The CIAC will hold traditional spring tournaments from June 1 through June 12.

Students playing baseball, golf, lacrosse, tennis, track and field, and softball will not have to wear masks during active competition but will have to wear masks when not actively competing.

For boys volleyball, which is played indoors, students will have to wear masks during active competition.

The CIAC has also included specific guidelines and rules changes for each sport. See the full plan here.

CIAC
