CIAC Cancels Winter Tournament Games Amid Coronavirus Concerns

The Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference is canceling all remaining CIAC winter tournament games amid concerns about coronavirus.

The CIAC made the announcement during a news conference on Tuesday morning.

Boys Basketball Winter Championship

Division I

The Division 1 basketball games planned for Wednesday include Sacred Heart v. Fairfield Prep, Windsor v. Fairfield Warde, Notre Dame West Haven v. Manchester, Immaculate v. Hamden, Norwich Free Academy v. New Britain, Hillhouse v. Trinity Catholic, East Catholic v. Wilbur Cross and Ridgefield v. Glastonbury.

Division II

Division II boys basketball tournament games planned for Tuesday include Pomperaug v. Southington, Crosby v. Hartford Public. West Haven v. Amity, Bristol Central v. Bunnell, Xavier v. McMahon, Holy Cross v. Kennedy, Amistad v. Waterford, Waterbury Career Academy v. Weaver, Middletown v. Wethersfield, Staples v. Enfield, Newtown v. Stamford, Farmington v. Newigton and Kolbe v. Guilford.

Division III

Division III boys basketball games scheduled for Wednesday included Tolland v. St. Paul, Westhill v. Sheehan, Fairfield Liudlowe v. New Canaan, Wamogo v. Avon, Northwest Catholic v. E.O. Smith, St. Joseph v. Jonathan Law, Capital Prep v. Conard and Shelton v. Ledyard.

Division IV

Division IV boys basketball tournament game planned for Tuesday include Ansonia v. Aerospace, East Hampton v. Northwestern, Goodwin Tech v. RHAM, Barlow v. Woodland, Killingly v. Lyman Memorial, Ellington v. Lewis Mills, Abbott Tech v. Cromwell, Platt Tech v. Classical, Nonnewaug v. Bulkeley, Granby v. Wilby, Masuk v. Weston, Griswold v. Rockville and Suffield v. Foran.

Division V

Division V boys basketball championship games scheduled for Wednesday include Old Lyme v. Stafford, Montville v. Morgan, Somers v. Watertown, Windham Tech v. Hartford Magnet Trinity College Academy, Bulls Haven v. Wheeler, Shepaug v. Teryville, Valley Regional v. Thomaston and Achievement First v. Hale Ray.

The organization is not changing any scheduled spring events and they said there is no guidance about outdoor events.

Boys volleyball is the only spring event that is held indoors and it is more than a month away, CIAC officials said Tuesday. They will continue to speak with public health officials, as well as the state department of education.

