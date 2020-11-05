CIAC

CIAC Postpones Start of Winter Sports Season

A file photo of an empty hockey rink
Getty Images, File

The Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference is postponing the start of the school winter sports season.

The season, which was scheduled to begin on November 21, will be delayed until a later date, according to CIAC executive director Greg Lungarini.

He said they have decided to delay the season until they hear guidance from the Department of Public Health on guidelines to play sports safely during the COVID-19 pandemic. The schools will also need time to implement those guidelines, Lungarini said.

The CIAC Board of Control will meet on November 17 to discuss a new start date for the winter sports season.

