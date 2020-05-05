CIAC Says There Will Be No 2020 Spring Sports Season

The CIAC had canceled spring sports tournament because of the COVID-19 pandemic and now the organization has decided that there will not be a 2020 spring sports season.

The announcement came hours after the governor announced that schools will not return for in-person learning for the rest of he school year.

The CIAC announced Tuesday that it was cancelling the winter sports state championship tournament due to concerns about coronavirus.

High schools across the state have not held sporting events since March because of the global pandemic and canceled what remained of winter sports tournaments.

Students, parents, and coaches protested outside the CIAC headquarters on Wednesday over its decision to cancel winter sports tournaments amid coronavirus concerns.

Following is the statement from the CIAC website on Tuesday.

"The CIAC’s consideration for any spring sport experience has always been contingent on the re-opening of schools for in-person instruction. This morning, Governor Lamont ordered the cancellation of in-school classes for the remainder of the 2019-2020 academic year. Therefore, there will not be a 2020 CIAC spring sports season. The CIAC empathizes with our school communities and the experiences lost due to COVID-19. Our focus is now on completing guidelines for summer contact and resocialization of CIAC sports in the fall."