Cleveland Browns place eight players on reserve/COVID-19 list originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Cleveland Browns placed eight players, including five starters, on the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday.

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry, tight end Austin Hooper, tackle Jedrick Wills, guard Wyatt Teller and defensive end Takkarist McKinley are among the eight players who all tested positive for COVID-19, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Under the NFL's COVID-19 protocols, all vaccinated players will have to test negative twice 24 hours apart and be symptom-free for 48 hours in order to return to the team. Unvaccinated players will need to quarantine for 10 days.

On Monday, the NFL reported 37 positive COVID-19 tests across the league, an usually high number compared to previous weeks. Among the players are Los Angeles Rams CB Jalen Ramsey, New York Giants WR Kadarius Toney, Washington DL Jonathan Allen and Philadelphia Eagles WR Quez Watkins.

A Washington Football Team tier 3 staffer also reportedly tested positive for the Omicron variant. The NFL instituted a vaccine booster mandate on Monday, asking all fully vaccinated employees to receive booster shots by Dec. 27.

The Browns are set to face the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET. Cleveland is currently 7-6 and in the thick of the AFC Wild Card race with four weeks left in the season.