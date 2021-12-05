College Football Bowl Schedule: Date, Time, TV Channel, How to Watch

College Football Bowl Schedule: Date, TV channel, how to watch originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington
College football has been back in full force, a reprieve for players, coaches and fans alike after the coronavirus pandemic forced the cancellation of many bowl games last year while a slew of programs opted not to participate regardless of record.
There will be no shortage of bowl games this season, with 44 games scheduled between Dec. 17 and Jan. 10. Three of those games will make up the College Football Playoff, which culminates with the National Championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
Here's how to watch all the action.
Bahamas Bowl
Who: Middle Tennessee (6-6) vs. Toledo (7-5)
When: Friday, Dec. 17, 2021 at 12 p.m. ET
Where: Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium, Nassau, Bahamas
TV Channel: ESPN
Live Stream: Stream on Watch ESPN
Tailgreeter Cure Bowl
Who: Northern Illinois (9-4) vs. Coastal Carolina (10-2)
When: Friday, Dec. 17, 2021 at 6 p.m. ET
Where: Exploria Stadium, Orlando, FL
TV Channel: ESPN 2
Live Stream: Stream on Watch ESPN
RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl
Who: Western Kentucky (8-5) vs. Appalachian State (10-3)
When: Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021 at 11 a.m. ET
Where: FAU Stadium, Boca Raton, FL
TV Channel: ESPN
Live Stream: Stream on Watch ESPN
New Mexico Bowl
Who: UTEP (7-5) vs. Fresno State (9-3)
When: Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021 at 2:15 p.m. ET
Where: University Stadium, Albuquerque, NM
TV Channel: ESPN
Live Stream: Stream on Watch ESPN
Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl
Who: UAB (8-4) vs. 13. BYU (10-2)
When: Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021 at 3:30 p.m. ET
Where: Independence Stadium, Shreveport, LA
TV Channel: ABC
Live Stream: Stream on Watch ESPN
LendingTree Bowl
Who: Eastern Michigan (7-5) vs. Liberty (7-5)
When: Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021 at 5:45 p.m. ET
Where: Ladd-Peebles Stadium, Mobile, AL
TV Channel: ESPN
Live Stream: Stream on Watch ESPN
Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl Presented by Stifel
Who: Utah State (10-3) vs. Oregon State (7-5)
When: Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021 at 7:30 p.m. ET
Where: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA
TV Channel: ABC
Live Stream: Stream on Watch ESPN
R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl
Who: 23. Louisiana (12-1) vs. Marshall (7-5)
When: Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021 at 9:15 p.m. ET
Where: Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, LA
TV Channel: ESPN
Live Stream: Stream on Watch ESPN
Myrtle Beach Bowl
Who: Old Dominion (6-6) vs. Tulsa (6-6)
When: Monday, Dec. 20, 2021 at 2:30 p.m. ET
Where: Brooks Stadium, Conway, SC
TV Channel: ESPN
Live Stream: Stream on Watch ESPN
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
Who: Kent State (7-6) vs. Wyoming (6-6)
When: Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021 at 3:30 p.m. ET
Where: Albertsons Stadium, Boise, ID
TV Channel: ESPN
Live Stream: Stream on Watch ESPN
Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl
Who: UTSA (12-1) vs. 24. San Diego State (12-1)
When: Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021 at 7:30 p.m. ET
Where: Toyota Stadium, Frisco, TX
TV Channel: ESPN
Live Stream: Stream on Watch ESPN
Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl
Who: Missouri (6-6) vs. Army (8-3)
When: Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021 at 8:00 p.m. ET
Where: Amon G. Carter Stadium, Fort Worth, TX
TV Channel: ESPN
Live Stream: Stream on Watch ESPN
Frisco Football Classic
Who: North Texas (6-6) vs. Miami of Ohio (6-6)
When: Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021 at 3:30 p.m. ET
Where: Toyota Stadium, Frisco, TX
TV Channel: ESPN
Live Stream: Stream on Watch ESPN
Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl
Who: Central Florida (8-4) vs. Florida (6-6)
When: Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. ET
Where: Tropicana Field, Saint Petersburg, FL
TV Channel: ESPN
Live Stream: Stream on Watch ESPN
EasyPost Hawai'i Bowl
Who: Memphis (6-6) vs. Hawai'i (6-7)
When: Friday, Dec. 24, 2021 at 8:00 p.m. ET
Where: Clarence T. C. Ching Athletics Complex, Honolulu, HI
TV Channel: ESPN
Live Stream: Stream on Watch ESPN
Camellia Bowl
Who: Georgia State (7-5) vs. Ball State (6-6)
When: Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021 at 2:30 p.m. ET
Where: Cramton Bowl, Montgomery, AL
TV Channel: ESPN
Live Stream: Stream on Watch ESPN
Quick Lane Bowl
Who: Western Michigan (7-5) vs. Nevada (8-4)
When: Monday, Dec. 27, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. ET
Where: Ford Field, Detroit, MI
TV Channel: ESPN
Live Stream: Stream on Watch ESPN
Military Bowl Presented by Peraton
Who: Boston College (6-6) vs. East Carolina (7-5)
When: Monday, Dec. 27, 2021 at 2:30 p.m. ET
Where: Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, Annapolis, MD
TV Channel: ESPN
Live Stream: Stream on Watch ESPN
TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl
Who: No. 20 Houston (11-2) vs. Auburn (6-6)
When: Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021 at 12 p.m. ET
Where: Protective Stadium, Birmingham, AL
TV Channel: ESPN
Live Stream: Stream on Watch ESPN
SERVPRO First Responder Bowl
Who: Air Force (9-3) vs. Louisville (6-6)
When: Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021 at 3:15 p.m. ET
Where: Gerald J. Ford Stadium, Dallas, TX
TV Channel: ESPN
Live Stream: Stream on Watch ESPN
AutoZone Liberty Bowl
Who: Mississippi State (7-5) vs. Texas Tech (6-6)
When: Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021 at 6:45 p.m. ET
Where: Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium, Memphis, TN
TV Channel: ESPN
Live Stream: Stream on Watch ESPN
San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl
Who: UCLA (8-4) vs. No. 18 NC State (9-3)
When: Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021 at 8:00 p.m. ET
Where: Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium, Memphis, TN
TV Channel: FOX
Live Stream: Stream on FOX Sports Live
Guaranteed Rate Bowl
Who: West Virginia (6-6) vs. Minnesota (8-4)
When: Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021 at 10:15 p.m. ET
Where: Chase Field, Phoenix, AZ
TV Channel: ESPN
Live Stream: Stream on Watch ESPN
Wasabi Fenway Bowl
Who: SMU (8-4) vs. Virginia (6-6)
When: Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021 at 11 a.m. ET
Where: Fenway Park, Boston, MA
TV Channel: ESPN
Live Stream: Stream on Watch ESPN
New Era Pinstripe Bowl
Who: Maryland (6-6) vs. Virginia Tech (6-6)
When: Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021 at 2:15 p.m. ET
Where: Yankee Stadium, New York, NY
TV Channel: ESPN
Live Stream: Stream on Watch ESPN
Cheez-It Bowl
Who: No. 19 Clemson (9-3) vs. Iowa State (7-5)
When: Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021 at 5:45 p.m. ET
Where: Camping World Stadium, Orlando, FL
TV Channel: ESPN
Live Stream: Stream on Watch ESPN
Valero Alamo Bowl
Who: No. 14 Oregon (10-3) vs. No. 16 Oklahoma (10-2)
When: Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021 at 9:15 p.m. ET
Where: Alamodome, San Antonio, TX
TV Channel: ESPN
Live Stream: Stream on Watch ESPN
Duke's Mayo Bowl
Who: North Carolina (6-6) vs. South Carolina (6-6)
When: Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. ET
Where: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC
TV Channel: ESPN
Live Stream: Stream on Watch ESPN
TransPerfect Music City Bowl
Who: Tennessee (7-5) vs. Purdue (8-4)
When: Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021 at 3 p.m. ET
Where: Nissan Stadium, Nashville, TN
TV Channel: ESPN
Live Stream: Stream on Watch ESPN
Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl
Who: No. 12 Pittsburgh (11-2) vs. No. 10 Michigan State (10-2)
When: Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021 at 7 p.m. ET
Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA
TV Channel: ESPN
Live Stream: Stream on Watch ESPN
SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl
Who: Wisconsin (8-4) vs. Arizona State (8-4)
When: Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021 at 10:30 p.m. ET
Where: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV
TV Channel: ESPN
Live Stream: Stream on Watch ESPN
TaxSlayer Gator Bowl
Who: No. 17 Wake Forest (10-3) vs. No. 25 Texas A&M (8-4)
When: Friday, Dec. 31, 2021 at 11 a.m. ET
Where: TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, FL
TV Channel: ESPN
Live Stream: Stream on Watch ESPN
Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl
Who: Washington State (7-5) vs. Miami (7-5)
When: Friday, Dec. 31, 2021 at 12 p.m. ET
Where: Sun Bowl, El Paso, TX
TV Channel: CBS
Live Stream: Stream on CBS Sports Network Live
Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl
Who: Central Michigan (8-4) vs. Boise State (7-5)
When: Friday, Dec. 31, 2021 at 2 p.m. ET
Where: Arizona Stadium, Tucson, AZ
TV Channel: None (Live Stream)
CFP Semifinal at the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic
Who: No. 4 Cincinnati (13-0) vs. No. 1 Alabama (12-1)
When: Friday, Dec. 31, 2021 at 3:30 p.m.
Where: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX
TV Channel: ESPN
Live Stream: Stream on Watch ESPN
CFP Semifinal at the Capital One Orange Bowl
Who: No. 3 Georgia (12-1) vs. No. 2 Michigan (12-1)
When: Friday, Dec. 31, 2021 at 7:30 p.m.
Where: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami, FL
TV Channel: ESPN
Live Stream: Stream on Watch ESPN
Outback Bowl
Who: Penn State (7-5) vs. No. 21 Arkansas (8-4)
When: Saturday, Jan. 1, 2021 at 12 p.m. ET
Where: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL
TV Channel: ESPN 2
Live Stream: Stream on Watch ESPN
Vrbo Citrus Bowl
Who: No. 15 Iowa (10-3) vs. No. 22 Kentucky (9-3)
When: Saturday, Jan. 1, 2021 at 1 p.m. ET
Where: Camping World Stadium, Orlando, FL
TV Channel: ABC
Live Stream: Stream on Watch ESPN
PlayStation Fiesta Bowl
Who: No. 9 Oklahoma State (11-2) vs. No. 5 Notre Dame (11-1)
When: Saturday, Jan. 1, 2021 at 1 p.m. ET
Where: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ
TV Channel: ESPN
Live Stream: Stream on Watch ESPN
Rose Bowl Game
Who: No. 11 Utah (10-3) vs. No. 6 Ohio State (10-2)
When: Saturday, Jan. 1, 2021 at 5 p.m. ET
Where: Rose Bowl, Pasadena, CA
TV Channel: ESPN
Live Stream: Stream on Watch ESPN
Allstate Sugar Bowl
Who: No. 7 Baylor (11-2) vs. No. 8 Ole Miss (10-2)
When: Saturday, Jan. 1, 2021 at 8:45 p.m. ET
Where: Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, LA
TV Channel: ESPN
Live Stream: Stream on Watch ESPN
Texas Bowl
Who: LSU (6-6) vs. Kansas State (7-5)
When: Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2021 at 9 p.m. ET
Where: NRG Stadium, Houston, TX
TV Channel: ESPN
Live Stream: Stream on Watch ESPN
CFP National Championship Presented by AT&T
Who: Cotton Bowl winner vs. Orange Bowl winner
When: Monday, January 10, 2021, 8 p.m. ET
Where: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN
TV Channel: ESPN
Live Stream: Stream on Watch ESPN